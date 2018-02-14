Who’s Really Divisive? Top Remainers’ Unhinged Boris Abuse

Boris gives a speech reaching out to Remainers. How do some Remainers respond? With a torrent of personal abuse and conspiracy theories, refusing to engage with anything in the speech having already made up their minds beforehand, and calling him “mendacious” and “evil”, among other pleasantries:

Doubtless with help of the @BBCNews pro-Brexit machine @BorisJohnson will be trending before long but good to see #lovecurling and #plasticfreecoastlines keeping him out of top ten for now #charlatan — Alastair Campbell (@campbellclaret) 14 February 2018

He’s a shower of mendacious arguments and self-interest. — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) February 14, 2018

He’s often guilty of winging it but when it comes to ‘betrayal’ Boris Johnson’s credentials are impeccable.

Just ask all his wives, mistresses, bosses and party leaders. — James O’Brien (@mrjamesob) 14 February 2018

No one laughing at any of #BorisJohnson’s crap jokes. People realising now there’s nothing remotely funny about this evil clown. — Tim Walker (@ThatTimWalker) 14 February 2018

Is he drunk or are we drunk? #BorisJohnson — Kirsty Strickland (@KirstyStricklan) 14 February 2018

Ludicrous situation at @BorisJohnson speech today when the Foreign Sec called @Channel4News Europe Editor @mattfrei to ask a question only for the @Policy_Exchange to veto in favour of throw away question on giving up cake for lent. Just what are they scared of? — Tom Calverley (@tcalverley) 14 February 2018

Boris had a point about some Remainers suffering from “Brexchosis”. Who are really the divisive ones?