Oxfam Didn’t Ban Staff Using Prostitutes on ‘Civil Liberties Grounds’

The official Oxfam staff training guide on sexual exploitation explicitly accepts that not only will staff use sex workers in third world countries, it claims they should not be banned from doing so “because we cannot infringe on people’s civil liberties”. This is even though the guide says that paying sex workers is “exploitative”.

The document cites example case studies of aid distributors having sex with food recipients and staff using Oxfam laptops to view porn. It advises managers on how to deal with staff who have sexual relations with refugees in camps and staff having consensual sex with underage girls. Is it really impossible for Oxfam to have a no tolerance policy to illegality?