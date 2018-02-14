Momentum Chief Compares Company Bosses to “Child Molesters”

Gavin Barwell is not the only one deleting embarrassing tweets. Momentum supremo Jon Lansman last night deleted a tweet comparing company bosses to “child molesters”. The hard left big-hitter posted this quote from Marxist economist Chris Dillow:

“On Neoliberalism: Chris Dillow suggests “neoliberal bosses have something in common with child molesters. Both lack restraint in the pursuit of their own self-gratification in situations where they think they can get away with it.”

Seeing the millions of Brits who work at all levels of management as akin to child abusers. This is a glimpse of what hard-left “class-warriors” really think…