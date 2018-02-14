Marr and Victoria Derbyshire Editors Moving On

All change at the Beeb this week. After missing out on the Newsnight job having made it to the final two, Victoria Derbyshire editor Louisa Compton is quitting the Corporation for Channel 4, where she will be the new commissioning editor at Dispatches. Safe to say the Tories will be relieved another candidate with very Channel 4 politics didn’t get the Newsnight gig.

Rob Burley, currently editor of Marr, has been promoted to become the new editor of the BBC’s live political programmes, the old job of Number 10 comms chief Robbie Gibb. He may not have as much time to spend flaming critics on Twitter in his new role…

And Katy Searle is the BBC head of Westminster. She was through to the final round to be Today programme editor at the beginning of the year. Plum job in charge at Millbank.