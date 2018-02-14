Majority Say They Don’t Mind if Hospitals Are Run By Government or Privately

The majority of British voters don’t mind if hospitals are run by the government or privately and say the NHS needs to be reformed more than it needs extra cash, a landmark poll has found. The study, commissioned by the Reform think tank, revealed:

58% of people somewhat agree or strongly agree with the statement that the NHS needs reform more than it needs extra money;

64% of voters think it should not matter whether hospitals are run by the government, charities or the private sector, providing all have access to them;

74% agree or strongly agree that the government could make services better and reduce tax if it cut waste and reformed public services.

Time for that Royal Commission MPs have been privately calling for…