Labour have been rebuked again by the Equalities and Human Rights Commission for banning straight white men from their Equalities conference. The EHRC warns this could even be “unlawful discrimination”. Certainly seems that barring people from voting on party positions because of their race seems unwise. This is the second time Labour have been told off by the EHRC in three weeks. Lot of Labour pundits who vocally defended the party on this looking a bit silly now…