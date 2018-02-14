Optimistic Boris on Brexit’s Opportunities

“Brexit need not be nationalist but can be internationalist; not an economic threat but a considerable opportunity; not unBritish but a manifestation of this country’s historic national genius,” says @BorisJohnson pic.twitter.com/xydWBvFbr4 — BrexitCentral (@BrexitCentral) February 14, 2018

“Brexit need not be nationalist but can be internationalist, not an economic threat but a considerable opportunity, not un-British but a manifestation of this country’s historic national genius.”

A Cabinet minister actually gives an optimistic vision of the opportunities of Brexit, rather than glumly talking about how to make the best of it. Why hasn’t this been the message from the government over the last 19 months?