Venezuela Seeks Election Observers as Maduro Bans Opposition From Running

Venezuelan despot Nicolas Maduro has welcomed international observers to witness the country’s “flawless electoral system” during its presidential elections in April, as the Bolivarian regime bans the leaders of all the main opposition parties from standing. The leaders of the Justice First, Popular Will and Democratic Action parties – who together make up the opposition’s main electoral alliance – have all been barred from taking part. Maduro says:

“Venezuela is open to every necessary guarantee and welcomes every international observer willing to come. More than to inspect, they will be able to learn from the flawless electoral system we’ve built.”

Back in 2012 Venezuela looked to Britain for its election observers. A delegation of Labour MPs including one Jeremy Corbyn, Diane Abbott, Grahame Morris and Colin Burgon (Richard’s uncle), flew to Caracas alongside other “impartial” Chavistas including Owen Jones. After six years of human rights abuses, extrajudicial killings and opposition politicians being locked up, will Jezza, Diane and Owen be volunteering this time round?