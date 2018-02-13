Venezuela Seeks Election Observers as Maduro Bans Opposition From Running

Venezuelan despot Nicolas Maduro has welcomed international observers to witness the country’s “flawless electoral system” during its presidential elections in April, as the Bolivarian regime bans the leaders of all the main opposition parties from standing. The leaders of the Justice First, Popular Will and Democratic Action parties – who together make up the opposition’s main electoral alliance – have all been barred from taking part. Maduro says:

“Venezuela is open to every necessary guarantee and welcomes every international observer willing to come. More than to inspect, they will be able to learn from the flawless electoral system we’ve built.”

Back in 2012 Venezuela looked to Britain for its election observers. A delegation of Labour MPs including one Jeremy Corbyn, Diane Abbott, Grahame Morris and Colin Burgon (Richard’s uncle), flew to Caracas alongside other “impartial” Chavistas including Owen Jones. After six years of human rights abuses, extrajudicial killings and opposition politicians being locked up, will Jezza, Diane and Owen be volunteering this time round?

Tags: , ,
People: / / /
February 13, 2018 at 8:44 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Steve Hilton quoting Tony Blair’s advice…

“You cannot underestimate how much they believe it’s their job to actually run the country and to resist the changes put forward by people they dismiss as ‘here today, gone tomorrow’ politicians. They genuinely see themselves as the true guardians of the national interest, and think that their job is simply to wear you down and wait you out.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Chuka’s “Arrogant” Leadership Plan Chuka’s “Arrogant” Leadership Plan
Coup Gaffe UKIP Chairman Resigns Coup Gaffe UKIP Chairman Resigns
“Paying for Pleasure” on Oxfam Online Shop “Paying for Pleasure” on Oxfam Online Shop
New SpAd List New SpAd List
Leadsom Contacts Police Over Brexit Death Threat Leadsom Contacts Police Over Brexit Death Threat
Sunday Times’ Shippers v FT’s Spiegel Sunday Times’ Shippers v FT’s Spiegel
No Straight White Men Allowed at Labour Equalities Conference No Straight White Men Allowed at Labour Equalities Conference
Rum Collins: DCMS Committee Chair Enjoying US Jaunt Rum Collins: DCMS Committee Chair Enjoying US Jaunt
Corbynista Space Cadets Corbynista Space Cadets
At Least 6 Leave Donors Received Identical Death Threats This Week At Least 6 Leave Donors Received Identical Death Threats This Week
Is This Britain’s Rudest Remainer? Terry Christian Mansplains to Claire Perry Is This Britain’s Rudest Remainer? Terry Christian Mansplains to Claire Perry
Epic Guardian Unpaid Internship Hypocrisy Epic Guardian Unpaid Internship Hypocrisy
SamCam on Tinder SamCam on Tinder
49 Russian Twitter Trolls Sent Just 942 Tweets During Referendum 49 Russian Twitter Trolls Sent Just 942 Tweets During Referendum
Mogg vs Faisal Mogg vs Faisal
Cable Confused on TTIP Cable Confused on TTIP
Tories Move to Impose Candidates Centrally Tories Move to Impose Candidates Centrally
Jewish Labour Chair Accused of Financial Misconduct as Tory Chief Mired in Cover Up Jewish Labour Chair Accused of Financial Misconduct as Tory Chief Mired in Cover Up
Tory Poll Surge Tory Poll Surge
Newsnight Editor Decision Imminent Newsnight Editor Decision Imminent