Tory MP Plans to (Le)Go Big Online

Tory Stewart Andrew is offering a new model for MP’s social media: he has an alternative ‘lego’ account posting plastic dioramas showing his meetings and activities. This pic, posted to the Stewart Legodrew account, apparently shows the MP “meeting with transport minister Jo Johnson to try get more trains to stop at Kirkstall Forge station”:

“Stewart Andrew sits down in his office puts his whip to the side and works on his redbox legosterial ministerial stuff.”

“Not only is Stuart Andrew MP the MP for Pudsey and now Welsh minster he also walks around #parliament with his whip for the government it’s all busy.”

You get the idea. All that social media training for Tory MPs paying off…