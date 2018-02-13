Tory MP Plans to (Le)Go Big Online

Tory Stewart Andrew is offering a new model for MP’s social media: he has an alternative ‘lego’ account posting plastic dioramas showing his meetings and activities. This pic, posted to the Stewart Legodrew account, apparently shows the MP “meeting with transport minister Jo Johnson to try get more trains to stop at Kirkstall Forge station”:

“Stewart Andrew sits down in his office puts his whip to the side and works on his redbox legosterial ministerial stuff.”

“Not only is Stuart Andrew MP the MP for Pudsey and now Welsh minster he also walks around #parliament with his whip for the government it’s all busy.”

You get the idea. All that social media training for Tory MPs paying off…

Quote of the Day

Steve Hilton quoting Tony Blair’s advice…

“You cannot underestimate how much they believe it’s their job to actually run the country and to resist the changes put forward by people they dismiss as ‘here today, gone tomorrow’ politicians. They genuinely see themselves as the true guardians of the national interest, and think that their job is simply to wear you down and wait you out.”

