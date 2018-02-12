UKIP Chairman: “This Is Not A Coup”

A late night email dropped to UKIP members from Chairman Paul Oakden yesterday. It was signed off: “Interim Leader”. Had a bloodless coup taken place overnight?

A few minutes later Oakden followed up with a clarification email:

“To avoid any panic this is not a coup … I remain, for now, the Interim Chairman. There is no Interim Leader.”

“For now”…

Over the weekend Henry Bolton didn’t deny he’d been seen out again with Jo Marney since the last sighting. On LBC this morning he told Nick Ferrari he had been paid around £5,000 since becoming party leader, said it was LinkedIn’s fault he claimed he had a BA degree from Sandhurst. EGM on Saturday…