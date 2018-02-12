“Paying For Pleasure” on Oxfam Online Shop

Available on the Oxfam online book store this afternoon, “Paying for Pleasure: Men Who Buy Sex”.

“Drawing on original empirical data with men who buy sex, this book takes a fresh look at the relationships clients have with female sex workers… Managing secrecy, stigma and the consumption of intimacy takes this book into some of the more challenging theoretical areas of masculinity”

Anyone at Oxfam able to provide any “empirical data” on “managing secrecy” and the “more challenging theoretical areas of masculinity”?