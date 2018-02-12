Now Leadsom Gets Brexit Death Threat

Leader of the House Andrea Leadsom tweets that she is the latest pro-Brexit politician to receive a death threat signed “THE REAL 48 PER CENT”. The chilling note reads:

Pretty despicable whoever sent me this. We live in a democracy- death threats because you don’t agree? And unsigned? coward… pic.twitter.com/ERnRvvVxWo — Andrea Leadsom MP (@andrealeadsom) 12 February 2018

“You have taken lives on our side. Now we will take lives on yours. We are coming for you.”

Multiple Leave donors received the threats last week, now Brexit-backing MPs are getting them too. And to think Remainers claimed the letters were fake…