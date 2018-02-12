Leadsom Contacts Police: 4 New Brexit Death Threats Reported to Cops This Morning

Andrea Leadsom’s office tell Guido they have complained to the police about this Brexit death threat she received this morning. Guido also understands four other such letters have been reported to the police today. Six Leave donors received the letters last week. Grim stuff…

UPDATE: Met statement:

“Police are aware of threatening letters sent to four Members of Parliament at the House of Commons. Two of the letters were reported to police on Friday February 9, and two on Monday February 12. The letters are being investigated by officers from the Parliamentary Liaison and Investigation Team within the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command. There has been no arrest at this stage. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Quote of the Day

Bill Cash, the original Brexiter, tells The Daily Politics he distinguishes…

“…between being in the customs union and a customs union… what a customs union means is something yet to be resolved.”

