Esme Wren New Newsnight Editor

Email to Sky News staff:

Hi,

Esme Wren has been appointed the new Editor of BBC’s Newsnight – a big show in the corporation’s current affairs firmament. Esme has done an outstanding job here both as a leader and a journalist. She started as a producer 13 years ago to rise through the ranks at Sky going on to run our political coverage and specialist journalism that is so key to our brand with great success. Esme played a very critical role in negotiating behind the scenes the three highly successful special elections/ referendum programmes with the party leaders in 2015, 2016, and 2017 that were the defining landmarks of the campaigns. I want to thank Esme for the big contribution she has made in strengthening our journalism, growing our brand, developing our people and for her leadership, challenge, counsel and support in recent years. I wish Esme success and the very best of luck on Newsnight.

John

As Guido tipped last week

Esme is the right choice out of the final two – Sky’s head of politics has been there since 2005, before which she was a producer at Newsnight. The internal candidate was Louisa Compton of Victoria Derbyshire and Newsbeat – it would have been nurses pay and preferred pronouns every night had she got the gig. Congratulations… 

Tags: ,
People:
February 12, 2018 at 2:04 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Oprah on running for President…

“… it’s not something that interests me. I don’t have the DNA for it. I met with someone the other day who said that they would help me with a campaign. That’s not for me.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Sunday Times’ Shippers v FT’s Spiegel Sunday Times’ Shippers v FT’s Spiegel
49 Russian Twitter Trolls Sent Just 942 Tweets During Referendum 49 Russian Twitter Trolls Sent Just 942 Tweets During Referendum
Newsnight Editor Decision Imminent Newsnight Editor Decision Imminent
Osborne’s Crisis of Character Osborne’s Crisis of Character
BuzzFeed Fails to Prevent Unionisation BuzzFeed Fails to Prevent Unionisation
Sunday Show Highlights Sunday Show Highlights
WATCH: Rolling News WATCH: Rolling News
Sun and Mail Launch Worboys Judicial Review Sun and Mail Launch Worboys Judicial Review
Last Days at BuzzFeed Last Days at BuzzFeed
Paul Mason: Aggressive and Intimidating Paul Mason: Aggressive and Intimidating
James O’Brien’s Carillion Fake News Goes Viral James O’Brien’s Carillion Fake News Goes Viral
Osborne on Carillion: Then and Now Osborne on Carillion: Then and Now
Paul Mason’s Column Axed Paul Mason’s Column Axed
Press-Hating Peers Pave Way for Leveson 2 Press-Hating Peers Pave Way for Leveson 2
Listen: BBC Silences Resigning Gracie Listen: BBC Silences Resigning Gracie
Now Channel 4 Fails to Tell Viewers “Junior Doctor” is Labour Poster Boy Now Channel 4 Fails to Tell Viewers “Junior Doctor” is Labour Poster Boy
Channel 4 News Editor Likes Tweet Calling Boris “C*nt” Channel 4 News Editor Likes Tweet Calling Boris “C*nt”
Watch: ITV News at Ten Forced Off Air Watch: ITV News at Ten Forced Off Air
Sore Ed Backs Press Freedom Haters Sore Ed Backs Press Freedom Haters
BBC’s Top Corbynista “Staff Nurse” BBC’s Top Corbynista “Staff Nurse”