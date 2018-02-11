No Straight White Men Allowed at Labour Equalities Conference

You’d have thought they might have learned their lesson after the Equalities and Human Rights Commission found Labour guilty of “unlawful discrimination” a few weeks back…

UPDATE: Tory MP Andrew Bridgen comments:

“Labour are a divisive Party who want to divide people into victim groups. They have not learnt from the Equalities Commission ruling last month regarding their discriminatory attempt to sell tickets for their East Midlands Conference at different prices based on ethnicity. Now they are banning white male heterosexuals from attending their Equalities Conference. They seem to believe that white, male heterosexuals have nothing to contribute to the subject of Equality. It seems that in La La Labour land everyone is equal but some are more equal than others.”

And James Cleverly adds:

“This is yet another example of discrimination by Labour.

“Their lazy assumption that straight white men can’t fight for equality is shocking. It is essential that political parties represent each and every person irrespective of race, sexuality or age.

“The Labour Party should take action now to ensure that this discrimination comes to an end.”