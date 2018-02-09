IEA’s Kate Andrews Schools Alan Johnson and Anna Soubry on Swiss Health System

“I am not coming over here saying adopt the American system” @KateAndrs tells Alan Johnson as the #bbctw #NHS debate got lively
"I wish both countries would look at Switzerland"
BBC This Week February 9, 2018
As Alan Johnson and Anna Soubry blindly defended the NHS despite being confronted with dire statistics on its health outcomes, Kate Andrews of the Institute of Economic Affairs made a compelling case for reform on This Week. Soubs and Johnson showing politicians see the NHS as a religion as they treated Kate’s sensible suggestions as heresy…