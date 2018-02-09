Is This Britain’s Rudest Remainer? Terry Christian Mansplains to Claire Perry

Mansplaining Remainer Terry Christian rather embarrassed himself on Question Time last night by continually shouting down, berating and interrupting any panel or audience member who dared to support Brexit. He was upbraided several times by host David Dimbleby for continually butting-in, yelling and attempting to force feed his Remain propaganda to viewers. The pro-EU bully smirked at Tory MP Claire Perry (who, incidentally, was a Remainer): “I’m just helping her.” Probably won’t be getting another invite.