Corbynista Union Sock Puppet Who Compared May to Hitler Hijacks BBC Taylor Report Coverage

Corbynista trade union activists are still hijacking media coverage of the so-called gig economy months after Guido first highlighted the issue. Deliveroo rider Sergio Ramos appeared on the BBC’s Victoria Derbyshire programme yesterday to talk about the Taylor Report captioned as a ‘Deliveroo worker’. Ramos was part of the far-left Independent Workers Union of Great Britain (IWGB) case against Deliveroo, which the union lost. The driver is a member of Corbynista fan groups and has compared Theresa May to Hitler on social media, as well as posting pics of her in a straight-jacket.

He has also previously been given quotes to BuzzFeed and the Guardian – neither of which mentioned his union links. The union approvingly tweeted out his appearance on the show. This isn’t the first time this has happened over the Beeb’s coverage of the Taylor Report…