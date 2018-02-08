Chuka’s “Arrogant” Leadership Plan Infuriated Remain Rivals

The Telegraph front page splash is that George Soros is putting his money behind a new campaign blitz from Gina Miller’s Best for Britain with the aim of pressuring Tory MPs in particular. Last week The Guardian ran a story claiming the “main groups opposed to a hard Brexit are joining forces under the leadership of Chuka Umunna to push for the public’s voice to be heard on Theresa May’s final deal to leave the EU.” Rowena Mason breathlessly reported that some 500,000 members of the various groups “were putting aside their differences to work together as the grassroots coordinating group (GCG).” Chuka would lead a coalition of a “new generation of politicians, in contrast to the old remain campaign associated with establishment figures such as David Cameron, John Major, Tony Blair and Nick Clegg.” The optimistic over-briefing went down badly with rival groups and personalities. Very badly.

Who could be the source of this over-briefing? A clue is given in that the person quoted at length in the article is one Chuka Umunna. It is the cash-strapped Open Britain that he fronts which is pushing to unite the disparate groups. Behind the scenes can be detected the hand of his old mentor, Peter Mandelson, trying to manipulate egos and personalities. Guido’s source tells him that it is “arrogant of Chuka” to think he can unify and control their messaging. Arrogant? Chuka? Never! 

Quote of the Day

Bill Cash, the original Brexiter, tells The Daily Politics he distinguishes…

“…between being in the customs union and a customs union… what a customs union means is something yet to be resolved.”

