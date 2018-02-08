Cable Confused on TTIP

Vince Cable reckons that under any post-Brexit US-UK trade deal the Americans would be:

“Looking for [their] private sector to have a bite of NHS contracts. That’s what they wanted when negotiating TTIP and that’s what they’ll want after Brexit.”

He went on about it again at PMQs yesterday. Classic scaremongering from Vince, another example of Remainers weaponising the NHS. Downing Street said yesterday:

“The UK’s public health sector is protected by specific exceptions and reservations in all EU trade arrangements and, as we leave the EU, the UK will continue to ensure that rigorous protections for the NHS are included in all trade agreements it is party to.”

It’s also a real change of tune from Vince. Back in 2014 when he was bashing UKIP for opposing TTIP, he said he was “genuinely baffled” by fears that the US private sector could get involved in the NHS under any trade deal. Directly contradicting what he says now. Who’s right, 2014 Vince or 2018 Vince?

Tags:
People:
February 8, 2018 at 3:15 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Bill Cash, the original Brexiter, tells The Daily Politics he distinguishes…

“…between being in the customs union and a customs union… what a customs union means is something yet to be resolved.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Remain Loons Send Death Threat to 80-Year-Old Brexiteer Remain Loons Send Death Threat to 80-Year-Old Brexiteer
Sunday Show Highlights Sunday Show Highlights
Tory MPs Kicking Off Over Plot to Keep Us in Customs Union Tory MPs Kicking Off Over Plot to Keep Us in Customs Union
Heywood Hits Back Heywood Hits Back
Peers Brand Adonis a Loon Peers Brand Adonis a Loon
10 Questions For Jeremy Heywood to Answer 10 Questions For Jeremy Heywood to Answer
Treasury and Cabinet Office Mandarins Behind Brexit Doom Document Treasury and Cabinet Office Mandarins Behind Brexit Doom Document
Growth Better Than Predicted #DespiteBrexit Growth Better Than Predicted #DespiteBrexit
Former DIT Perm Sec Writing for Pro-EU Spin Shop Former DIT Perm Sec Writing for Pro-EU Spin Shop
Did Heywood Have Permission to Defend Remain Ally Robbins? Did Heywood Have Permission to Defend Remain Ally Robbins?
Dover Traffic at Record Levels Dover Traffic at Record Levels
Khan’s ‘Independent’ Brexit Study Written by Leave-Bashers And Corbynistas Khan’s ‘Independent’ Brexit Study Written by Leave-Bashers And Corbynistas
EU Propaganda Service Chooses Soubry’s Constituency For New Base EU Propaganda Service Chooses Soubry’s Constituency For New Base
#DespiteBrexit Double Whammy #DespiteBrexit Double Whammy
Blair Lies About NHS Brexodus Blair Lies About NHS Brexodus
U-Strip: Meet UKIP Leader’s New Girlfriend U-Strip: Meet UKIP Leader’s New Girlfriend
LISTEN: Blair Doesn’t Rule Out Third Referendum LISTEN: Blair Doesn’t Rule Out Third Referendum
Priti Asks Electoral Commission to Investigate Remain Campaign Priti Asks Electoral Commission to Investigate Remain Campaign
2017: The Year the Experts Were Confounded 2017: The Year the Experts Were Confounded
10 Bonkers Things Adonis Said About Brexit 10 Bonkers Things Adonis Said About Brexit