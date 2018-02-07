Worboys Judicial Review Gets Go-Ahead

The High Court today ruled victims can challenge the decision to release John Worboys. Lord Leveson granted leave for a full judicial review against the Parole Board. A hearing will take place on 13 March. Worboys will stay locked up.

Victims, The Sun newspaper and Sadiq Khan backed the campaign for a judicial review. A spokesman for The Sun said:

“We’re pleased that alongside Mr Worboys’ victims and the Mayor of London, we can pursue our challenge to a full judicial review. There is a clear case to be made for greater transparency and we look forward to making it again next month. The public interest is not served by the current wall of secrecy surrounding the reasons for Mr Worboys’ release.”

