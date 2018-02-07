Worboys Judicial Review Gets Go-Ahead

The High Court today ruled victims can challenge the decision to release John Worboys. Lord Leveson granted leave for a full judicial review against the Parole Board. A hearing will take place on 13 March. Worboys will stay locked up. 

Victims, The Sun newspaper and Sadiq Khan backed the campaign for a judicial review. A spokesman for The Sun said:

“We’re pleased that alongside Mr Worboys’ victims and the Mayor of London, we can pursue our challenge to a full judicial review. There is a clear case to be made for greater transparency and we look forward to making it again next month. The public interest is not served by the current wall of secrecy surrounding the reasons for Mr Worboys’ release.”

Good decision from Brian…

People:
February 7, 2018 at 2:25 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Steve Hilton quoting Tony Blair’s advice…

“You cannot underestimate how much they believe it’s their job to actually run the country and to resist the changes put forward by people they dismiss as ‘here today, gone tomorrow’ politicians. They genuinely see themselves as the true guardians of the national interest, and think that their job is simply to wear you down and wait you out.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Corbyn: “Crime is Wrong” Corbyn: “Crime is Wrong”
Ministerial Suicide Watch (Update) Ministerial Suicide Watch (Update)
Hancock: ‘I’m Sorry I’m Not PM’ Hancock: ‘I’m Sorry I’m Not PM’
Osborne’s Crisis of Character Osborne’s Crisis of Character
ASA Censors Poundland’s Teabagging Elf and Tunnock’s Tennis Treat ASA Censors Poundland’s Teabagging Elf and Tunnock’s Tennis Treat
Corbyn Shares Platform With Malia Bouattia as Williamson Vows: ‘We’ll Paint Number 10’s Door Red’ Corbyn Shares Platform With Malia Bouattia as Williamson Vows: ‘We’ll Paint Number 10’s Door Red’
‘Sick’ Keith Out and About ‘Sick’ Keith Out and About
Suspended Tory Youth Star: “I Hit Him” Suspended Tory Youth Star: “I Hit Him”
‘She’s Dead’ – Corbynistas Celebrate Claire Kober’s Downfall ‘She’s Dead’ – Corbynistas Celebrate Claire Kober’s Downfall
Remain Loons Send Death Threat to 80-Year-Old Brexiteer Remain Loons Send Death Threat to 80-Year-Old Brexiteer
BuzzFeed Fails to Prevent Unionisation BuzzFeed Fails to Prevent Unionisation
Sunday Show Highlights Sunday Show Highlights
Dead-Eyed Williamson’s Chilling Denial of Momentum Bullying Dead-Eyed Williamson’s Chilling Denial of Momentum Bullying
Labour Still Not Beating Tories Labour Still Not Beating Tories
Friday Caption Contest: Let The Lion Roar Edition Friday Caption Contest: Let The Lion Roar Edition
Tom Watson “Ignoring” Labour Corruption on His Doorstep Tom Watson “Ignoring” Labour Corruption on His Doorstep
Tory MPs Kicking Off Over Plot to Keep Us in Customs Union Tory MPs Kicking Off Over Plot to Keep Us in Customs Union
Heywood Hits Back Heywood Hits Back
WATCH: Chinese Press Ask May “Is Britain Safe?” WATCH: Chinese Press Ask May “Is Britain Safe?”