Sienna Rodgers is New LabourList Editor

LabourList has a new editor, Sienna Rodgers. The 24 year-old parliamentary assistant to Tulip Saddiq has plenty of editorial experience with a year at Conde Nast’s House & Garden as well as her local Ham & High paper. Of late the insurgent Corbyn backing left-wing sites have somewhat overtaken and eclipsed LabourList of late. With a brief to be non-factional LabourList is the noticeboard for the Labour Party, this has sometimes made the site a bit vanilla and lacking in personality. Sienna is promising a refresh and a new redesign. Guido wishes her well reviving the site…