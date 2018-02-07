PMQs: Who’s Asking the Questions?

Oral Questions to the Prime Minister
Q1 Liz McInnes (Heywood and Middleton) If she will list her official engagements for Wednesday 7 February.
Q2 Craig Mackinlay (South Thanet)
Q3 Rehman Chishti (Gillingham and Rainham)
Q4 Jenny Chapman (Darlington)
Q5 Philip Davies (Shipley)
Q6 Mr Dennis Skinner (Bolsover)
Q7 Dr Andrew Murrison (South West Wiltshire)
Q8 Ged Killen (Rutherglen and Hamilton West)
Q9 Alberto Costa (South Leicestershire)
Q10 Alec Shelbrooke (Elmet and Rothwell)
Q11 Derek Thomas (St Ives)
Q12 Stephen Morgan (Portsmouth South)
Q13 Layla Moran (Oxford West and Abingdon)
Q14 Thelma Walker (Colne Valley)
Comments in the comments…