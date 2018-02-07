Newsnight Editor Decision Imminent

Guido hears the Newsnight editor decision could come as soon as this week. Two female candidates, one internal, one external, have been hotly tipped as they enter the final stage:

Louisa Compton – Editor of Victoria Derbyshire and executive editor of Newsbeat. Seen as a rising star within the corporation.

Esme WrenSky’s head of politics has been there since 2005. She was a Newsnight producer back in the day…

Good luck…

UPDATE: Am told Newsnight’s current acting editor, Jess Brammar, has applied for Robbie Gibb’s old job overseeing the BBC’s Westminster political programmes.

See previous: Newsnight Editor Runners and Riders

