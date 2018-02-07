Ministerial Suicide Watch (Update)

Last week after we ran the names of likely ministerial suspects likely to commit career suicide (Who is the “Senior Minister” About to Denounce May?) Ben Wallace was the name touted hardest to us. After the Mail on Sunday went to town on Wallace this weekend The Sun’s Tom Newton Dunn went out of his way to take the heat off Wallace and Ellwood:

Wallace himself dismissed the story in no uncertain terms and attributes the source as former fireplace salesman and current Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson:

Tom hinted that the still imminent denouncer could be a Leave supporting minister. Dominic Raab denied it was him when asked on live TV this Sunday.

If there is to be a denunciation today is the day to do it in prime time, before the Brexit Cabinet War Committee deliberations this afternoon after PMQs. There is, as yet, no sign yet of a notification of a ‘personal statement’ from a minister and the convention is that frontbenchers don’t ask questions at PMQs. Is this going to happen today or ever? Guido awaits developments…

February 7, 2018 at 11:26 am



Quote of the Day

Steve Hilton quoting Tony Blair’s advice…

“You cannot underestimate how much they believe it’s their job to actually run the country and to resist the changes put forward by people they dismiss as ‘here today, gone tomorrow’ politicians. They genuinely see themselves as the true guardians of the national interest, and think that their job is simply to wear you down and wait you out.”

