Corbyn: ‘Crime is Wrong’


Corbyn confirmed his strong grasp of basic law and order policy at PMQs:

“I am very clear that crime is of course wrong.”

In an exchange about knife crime he went on to suggest “rehabilitation” and “community service orders.” Jail?

February 7, 2018 at 12:41 pm



Quote of the Day

Bill Cash, the original Brexiter, tells The Daily Politics he distinguishes…

“…between being in the customs union and a customs union… what a customs union means is something yet to be resolved.”

