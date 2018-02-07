Corbyn: ‘Crime is Wrong’

Corbyn confirmed his strong grasp of basic law and order policy at PMQs:
“I am very clear that crime is of course wrong.”
In an exchange about knife crime he went on to suggest “rehabilitation” and “community service orders.” Jail?
Bill Cash, the original Brexiter, tells The Daily Politics he distinguishes…
“…between being in the customs union and a customs union… what a customs union means is something yet to be resolved.”