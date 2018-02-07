ASA Censors Poundland’s Teabagging Elf and Tunnock’s Tennis Treat

The censorious self-appointed bureaucrats at the Advertising Standards Authority have previously targeted anti-gay marriage advertsanti-environmentalist advertsFathers4Justice adverts, pro-hanging adverts and women in bikinis in their insidious campaign against politically incorrect causes. This morning they have banned Poundland’s teabagging elf, the light-hearted campaign that took place around Christmas to much amusement on Twitter, for being “demeaning to women”. Poundland said in a statement: “Britain’s the home of saucy postcards, Carry On films and panto, so I’m sad the ASA found my double entendres hard to swallow”.

This Tunnock’s Tea Cakes advert was also censored, with the ASA ruling it objectified women and was socially irresponsible. Sigh.

