Kinnock’s Naff “Hunger Strike” Starved of Support

Guido hears Stephen Kinnock’s 24 hour “hunger strike” to protest against FPTP has gone down like a bucket of sick with female Labour MPs. Kinnock has chosen to carry out the day’s hunger strike – which is not a hunger strike, it is how George Osborne says slim – on the centenary of women getting the vote. Labour sources say this attempt to take attention away from today’s focus for his own personal crusade has not impressed his female colleagues. One says: “He seems to think getting Labour votes to be worth a bit more in Dorset is more important than overturning centuries of structural oppression of women”. It has been noted that Kinnock’s seat was set to disappear in the last two boundary reviews. Stephen could have done with Mrs Kinnock being around to tell him his idea wasn’t the best…