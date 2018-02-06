Jukes and Byline Claim Rees-Mogg Protest Staged and Zac Death Threat Faked

Guido is sad to report that Peter Jukes and his Byline Media outfit have finally gone off the deep end. To the concern of their Twitter followers, over the last few days Jukes and Byline have been pushing increasingly deranged conspiracy theories that would make David Icke think twice. First, Jukes and his Byline colleague J.J Patrick suggested the Momentum agitators at the Rees-Mogg event were actually right-wing imposters, that the fracas was staged and that the Mogg was in on it. Just read this… it is worryingly delusional.
Jukes then doubled down on the conspiracy theory, implying that Steve Bannon taught Rees-Mogg about “creating events to trigger culture wars”.
This morning Jukes’ delusions have taken another turn for the worse. He is now suggesting on Twitter that the death threat sent to Zac Goldsmith’s 80 year-old constituent was faked, and that the death threat, the Rees-Mogg event and the new Tory campaign against intimidation have been “orchestrated” at the behest of Steve Bannon:
Sad…