‘Gay Donkey Rape’ Kipper Launches New Party… With Donkey Logo

A former UKIP leadership candidate who claimed a gay donkey tried to rape his horse is set to launch a new political party… with a donkey for its logo. John Rees-Evans is going his own way and has registered the Democrats and Veterans party with the Electoral Commission; a launch event is set for London’s Union Jack Club this week. Rees-Evans famously said in 2014:

“I’ve got a horse and it was there in the field. And a donkey came up… which was male, and I’m afraid tried to rape my horse.”

The former soldier also owns a fortified survivalist compound in Bulgaria. He quit UKIP in October to form a new party called ‘Affinity’. Will this one also die on its ass?