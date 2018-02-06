Corbyn Shares Platform With Malia Bouattia as Williamson Vows: ‘We’ll Paint Number 10’s Door Red’

Jeremy Corbyn tonight reignited the anti-Semitism scandal in the Labour Party by sharing a platform with ousted former NUS President Malia Bouattia at a hard left event in Parliament. Guido can reveal Jezza dropped-by unannounced and spoke alongside Bouattia at a Corbynista book launch which was quietly billed as a ‘Manifesto Discussion’ in Portcullis House. Jezza’s attendance was presumably kept a secret as it would have been too controversial to advertise…

Controversial Bouattia – whose tenure as NUS was marred by accusations of anti-Semitism – addressed the gathering of ardent Corbynistas after Corbyn spoke. In her speech Bouattia praised Corbyn, attacked the government’s Prevent anti-terror programme and accused Labour of “structural racism” – but did not mention the party’s anti-Semitism scandal. Corbyn applauded her speech and posed for photos with Bouattia as they left the event.

Previously, Bouattia:

  • Received an open letter from Jewish societies in 48 universities, demanding she explain the numerous allegations of anti-Semitism levelled at her;
  • Suggested the government’s anti-terror Prevent programme is backed by a “Zionist lobby“;
  • Spoke at an event alongside Leila Khaled, a terrorist hijacker; Bouattia used her platform to defend armed struggle. She also lashed out against the “mainstream Zionist led media outlets”;
  • Spearheaded the scrapping of an NUS motion that proposed the organisation should condemn ISIS, on the grounds that it was “islamophobic”;
  • Was celebrated by Jihadi John apologist group CAGE;
  • Called her own university, Birmingham, “something of a Zionist outpost”;
  • Claimed the EU’s definition of anti-semitism is “ominous”.

Other top Corbynistas in attendance included John McDonnell, who left early, and Chris Williamson, recently fired from the Shadow Cabinet. Williamson gave a speech which opened:

“The first thing I want Jeremy to do when we carry him across the threshold of Downing Street is to order a diktat, and that is to paint Number 10’s door red… the important thing is not just to get into power, but to sustain power once we get there.”

The room cheered and applauded as Corbyn laughed along. Other speakers included Cambridge prof Glen Rangwala, who revealed he had helped write the foreign policy section of Labour’s manifesto. He criticised the manifesto’s continuing support for Trident. Corbyn applauded his speech…

The real Jezza among friends…

Tags:
People: / /
February 6, 2018 at 10:27 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Steve Hilton quoting Tony Blair’s advice…

“You cannot underestimate how much they believe it’s their job to actually run the country and to resist the changes put forward by people they dismiss as ‘here today, gone tomorrow’ politicians. They genuinely see themselves as the true guardians of the national interest, and think that their job is simply to wear you down and wait you out.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
‘Sick’ Keith Out and About ‘Sick’ Keith Out and About
Suspended Tory Youth Star: “I Hit Him” Suspended Tory Youth Star: “I Hit Him”
‘She’s Dead’ – Corbynistas Celebrate Claire Kober’s Downfall ‘She’s Dead’ – Corbynistas Celebrate Claire Kober’s Downfall
Remain Loons Send Death Threat to 80-Year-Old Brexiteer Remain Loons Send Death Threat to 80-Year-Old Brexiteer
BuzzFeed Fails to Prevent Unionisation BuzzFeed Fails to Prevent Unionisation
Sunday Show Highlights Sunday Show Highlights
Dead-Eyed Williamson’s Chilling Denial of Momentum Bullying Dead-Eyed Williamson’s Chilling Denial of Momentum Bullying
Labour Still Not Beating Tories Labour Still Not Beating Tories
Friday Caption Contest: Let The Lion Roar Edition Friday Caption Contest: Let The Lion Roar Edition
Tom Watson “Ignoring” Labour Corruption on His Doorstep Tom Watson “Ignoring” Labour Corruption on His Doorstep
Tory MPs Kicking Off Over Plot to Keep Us in Customs Union Tory MPs Kicking Off Over Plot to Keep Us in Customs Union
Heywood Hits Back Heywood Hits Back
WATCH: Chinese Press Ask May “Is Britain Safe?” WATCH: Chinese Press Ask May “Is Britain Safe?”
Noel Edmonds Meets Eccentric TV Entertainer Noel Edmonds Meets Eccentric TV Entertainer
Peers Brand Adonis a Loon Peers Brand Adonis a Loon
Matt Hancock Calls App Britain Matt Hancock Calls App Britain
Gawain Leaving Ukip Gawain Leaving Ukip
10 Questions For Jeremy Heywood to Answer 10 Questions For Jeremy Heywood to Answer
WATCH: Rolling News WATCH: Rolling News