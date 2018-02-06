Corbyn Shares Platform With Malia Bouattia as Williamson Vows: ‘We’ll Paint Number 10’s Door Red’

Jeremy Corbyn tonight reignited the anti-Semitism scandal in the Labour Party by sharing a platform with ousted former NUS President Malia Bouattia at a hard left event in Parliament. Guido can reveal Jezza dropped-by unannounced and spoke alongside Bouattia at a Corbynista book launch which was quietly billed as a ‘Manifesto Discussion’ in Portcullis House. Jezza’s attendance was presumably kept a secret as it would have been too controversial to advertise…

Controversial Bouattia – whose tenure as NUS was marred by accusations of anti-Semitism – addressed the gathering of ardent Corbynistas after Corbyn spoke. In her speech Bouattia praised Corbyn, attacked the government’s Prevent anti-terror programme and accused Labour of “structural racism” – but did not mention the party’s anti-Semitism scandal. Corbyn applauded her speech and posed for photos with Bouattia as they left the event.

Previously, Bouattia:

Received an open letter from Jewish societies in 48 universities, demanding she explain the numerous allegations of anti-Semitism levelled at her;

Suggested the government’s anti-terror Prevent programme is backed by a “Zionist lobby“;

Spoke at an event alongside Leila Khaled, a terrorist hijacker; Bouattia used her platform to defend armed struggle. She also lashed out against the “mainstream Zionist led media outlets”;

Spearheaded the scrapping of an NUS motion that proposed the organisation should condemn ISIS, on the grounds that it was “islamophobic”;

Was celebrated by Jihadi John apologist group CAGE;

Called her own university, Birmingham, “something of a Zionist outpost”;

Claimed the EU’s definition of anti-semitism is “ominous”.

Other top Corbynistas in attendance included John McDonnell, who left early, and Chris Williamson, recently fired from the Shadow Cabinet. Williamson gave a speech which opened:

“The first thing I want Jeremy to do when we carry him across the threshold of Downing Street is to order a diktat, and that is to paint Number 10’s door red… the important thing is not just to get into power, but to sustain power once we get there.”

The room cheered and applauded as Corbyn laughed along. Other speakers included Cambridge prof Glen Rangwala, who revealed he had helped write the foreign policy section of Labour’s manifesto. He criticised the manifesto’s continuing support for Trident. Corbyn applauded his speech…

The real Jezza among friends…