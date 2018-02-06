Brocialists Sorry for Kober “She’s Dead” Crack

A swift apology from the three musketeers of brocialism after their locker room banter on Labour moderate Claire Kober got out of hand, culminating in Max “Gammon” Shanly cheering “she’s dead“:

Sincere apologies for using offensive language, but I was obviously referring to Clare’s career, as I later clarified. — Max Shanly (@maxshanly) 5 February 2018

No one cheered that comment, I rebuked it on the clip you will have heard, and Max subsequently explained why he said it. Sincere apologies for that — Matt Zarb-Cousin (@mattzarb) 5 February 2018

Heavyweight Aaron Bastani would only apologise “for any offence”:

Gleeful misrepresentation of what was said. Decide for yourself. What Mark is saying re myself and Matt borders on libel. Please delete and sorry for any offence https://t.co/ukUgd6jswc (47:50) https://t.co/f7XBYBwNXk — Aaron Bastani (@AaronBastani) 5 February 2018

Best keep the #EverydaySexism off air in future, lads.