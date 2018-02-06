BBC Sack Zac Threat Presenter

The BBC has sacked a radio presenter who told Tory MP Zac Goldsmith that a death threat sent to an 80 year-old Brexit-supporting constituent “should have been addressed to you”.

St.John Stephen, who had a fortnightly gardening slot on BBC Radio London, claimed he thought the letter telling Zac’s elderly constituent “We are going to kill you” was “some sort of set up”. A BBC spokesman tells Guido “This was clearly unacceptable” and Stephen will not be appearing on the Beeb again. What was he thinking?

Quote of the Day

Oprah on running for President…

“… it’s not something that interests me. I don’t have the DNA for it. I met with someone the other day who said that they would help me with a campaign. That’s not for me.”

