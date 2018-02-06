In Age of Brocialism, When Will Labour Have a Woman Leader?

As we celebrate 100 years since women got the vote it is worth reflecting on how that has translated into power. With the Tories now on their second female Prime Minister it is a glaring anomaly that no other party has put a woman into 10 Downing Street. Labour and the LibDems are more conservative in many ways…

Now the brocialist Labour Party is allowing people with penises on to all-women shortlists which were designed to positively discriminate in favour of born women, it seems even less likely that they will ever offer the country a real woman leader. Whereas in the most recent May v Leadsom election the Tories had an all-women shortlist for leader…