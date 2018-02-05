‘Too Sick to Be Investigated’ Keith Vaz Seen Out and About

The Parliamentary Standards Commissioner’s investigation into Keith Vaz remains suspended on medical grounds. The MPs watchdog says Vaz is too sick to face scrutiny…

Funny that his constituents keep noticing him out and about in rude health. Check out these pics of him opening a swimming pool this week. Guido is told he has also attended council meetings, an APPG and was spotted at a music gig in Leicester. He’s also been voting in Westminster…

Tory MP Andrew Bridgen told Guido:

“Keith Vaz is the most healthy looking sick man I have ever seen.”

Worth remembering Vaz also went ill around the time of 2001 election when previous serious allegations were made against him. Investigation-itis?