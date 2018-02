This is the moment top Corbynistas Max Shanly, Aaron Bastani and Matt Zarb-Cousin found out Labour moderate Claire Kober had resigned as Haringey council leader. Shanly, Momentum protege of Jon Lansman, exclaims: “She’s dead!”, before being rebuked by the slightly more savvy ex-Corbyn spokesman Zarb-Cousin for his ill-advised choice of language. The three brocialists go on to mock the “Blasted sexism and bullying by supporters of Jeremy Corbyn”. Just locker room talk…