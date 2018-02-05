Remain Loons Send Death Threat to 80 Year-Old Brexiter

The above was sent to an 80 year-old Brexiter today.
Remember when Remainers used to claim they were the voice of “kindness, openness, inclusiveness, tolerance, and togetherness”?
The above was sent to an 80 year-old Brexiter today.
Remember when Remainers used to claim they were the voice of “kindness, openness, inclusiveness, tolerance, and togetherness”?
Bill Cash, the original Brexiter, tells The Daily Politics he distinguishes…
“…between being in the customs union and a customs union… what a customs union means is something yet to be resolved.”