McDonnell Accuses “Right-Wing” SMF of Making Up £90bn Water Nationalisation Cost

Remember when John McDonnell claimed that nationalising the water industry wouldn’t cost taxpayers a penny? Well, wonks at the Social Market Foundation disagree. Drawing on data from academic studies, Ofwat, the London Stock Exchange and the annual accounts of water companies, the SMF have found that nationalising the water industry’s assets would initially cost £90 billion, more than the current education budget and a 5% increase in government debt levels, plus another £100 billion over the next 25 years to meet their investment requirements. Acquiring them for less than the market price would cost more in the long term as investors flee fearing further nationalisations. Guido enjoyed McDonnell’s tetchy response to the report, accusing the centrist SMF of being “right-wing”, implying they fiddled the figures at the behest of the water industry and taking a pop at its director James Kirkup:

“This is a report by a right-wing think tank, led by the former political editor of the Telegraph, and commissioned on behalf of the water industry. Labour has been clear that as established by legal precedent it will be parliament that decides the price to compensate shareholders. With returns significantly higher than bond yields the taxpayer will be better off following the return of water to public ownership.”

Who you gonna believe?

Tags: , , , ,
People:
February 5, 2018 at 11:18 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Bill Cash, the original Brexiter, tells The Daily Politics he distinguishes…

“…between being in the customs union and a customs union… what a customs union means is something yet to be resolved.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Sunday Show Highlights Sunday Show Highlights
Dead-Eyed Williamson’s Chilling Denial of Momentum Bullying Dead-Eyed Williamson’s Chilling Denial of Momentum Bullying
Labour Still Not Beating Tories Labour Still Not Beating Tories
Friday Caption Contest: Let The Lion Roar Edition Friday Caption Contest: Let The Lion Roar Edition
Tom Watson “Ignoring” Labour Corruption on His Doorstep Tom Watson “Ignoring” Labour Corruption on His Doorstep
Tory MPs Kicking Off Over Plot to Keep Us in Customs Union Tory MPs Kicking Off Over Plot to Keep Us in Customs Union
Heywood Hits Back Heywood Hits Back
WATCH: Chinese Press Ask May “Is Britain Safe?” WATCH: Chinese Press Ask May “Is Britain Safe?”
Noel Edmonds Meets Eccentric TV Entertainer Noel Edmonds Meets Eccentric TV Entertainer
Peers Brand Adonis a Loon Peers Brand Adonis a Loon
Matt Hancock Calls App Britain Matt Hancock Calls App Britain
Gawain Leaving Ukip Gawain Leaving Ukip
10 Questions For Jeremy Heywood to Answer 10 Questions For Jeremy Heywood to Answer
WATCH: Rolling News WATCH: Rolling News
Phillip Lee’s Tweets Make No Sense Phillip Lee’s Tweets Make No Sense
Watch: Brexit-Bashing Peers In Lords “Remain Echo-Chamber” Watch: Brexit-Bashing Peers In Lords “Remain Echo-Chamber”
Guardian Writer Working for Dent Coad Guardian Writer Working for Dent Coad
Labour Students Call For Queen to Be Killed Labour Students Call For Queen to Be Killed
Loony Left Legal Lolz: Galloway Sues Lansman Loony Left Legal Lolz: Galloway Sues Lansman
O-Patz Breaks Back in Horse Fall O-Patz Breaks Back in Horse Fall