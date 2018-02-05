Jeremy Hunt v Donald Trump

President Trump tweets criticising the NHS:

The Democrats are pushing for Universal HealthCare while thousands of people are marching in the UK because their U system is going broke and not working. Dems want to greatly raise taxes for really bad and non-personal medical care. No thanks! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2018

Jeremy Hunt hits back:

I may disagree with claims made on that march but not ONE of them wants to live in a system where 28m people have no cover. NHS may have challenges but I’m proud to be from the country that invented universal coverage – where all get care no matter the size of their bank balance https://t.co/YJsKBAHsw7 — Jeremy Hunt (@Jeremy_Hunt) February 5, 2018

Worth noting that Tory MPs and advisers are now openly talking about a Royal Commission on the future of the NHS…