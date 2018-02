UK economy will “absolutely grow” after leaving the European Union, says Home Secretary Amber Ruddhttps://t.co/9Voepf4vh3 #Brexit #Marr pic.twitter.com/Atb6Ld5XUX — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) February 4, 2018

During the referendum Amber Rudd used her departmental Twitter account to scaremonger that the UK economy would fall into recession if we left the EU. Today she told Marr Brexit Britain’s economy “will absolutely grow”. What a difference 19 months makes…