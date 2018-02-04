Raab: We Can’t Be In Any Form of Customs Union With EU

Dominic Raab says he doesn’t believe the UK will be in any form of customs union post-Brexit,”at least as conceived in international trade practice” pic.twitter.com/ytrunmLbEM — Sunday with Paterson (@RidgeOnSunday) February 4, 2018

On Marr Amber Rudd fudged the question of whether we can be in a customs union with the EU. On Paterson Dom Raab was clear: we cannot be in any form of customs union “because if we were we’d have our hands tied in negotiating free trade deals with other parts of the world”. Being in a customs union would prevent us from signing comprehensive trade deals with other countries… that is not taking back control of trade.