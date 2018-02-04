Former Civil Service Chiefs: Brexiters are Crazy Nazis

“That is completely crazy”: @Gus_ODonnell rejects claims civil servants has attempted to sabotage Brexit. #Peston pic.twitter.com/vOKx9tyxjr — Peston on Sunday (@pestononsunday) February 4, 2018

On the front page of the Observer the former head of the civil service Andrew Turnbull compares Brexiters to Nazis. On Peston his successor Gus O’Donnell called Leavers “completely crazy” snake oil salesmen. Guido won’t hold his breath for the same Twitter outrage as seen after the “mutineer” front pages criticising Remainers. Almost as if Rees-Mogg and Steve Baker have a point…