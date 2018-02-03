Saturday Seven Up

This week 197,947 visitors visited 682,284 times viewing 1,079,394 pages. The top stories in order of popularity were:
- Feminist Fight Club Vows to Destroy Tories and Smash Patriarchy
- Who is the “Senior Minister” About to Denounce May?
- Labour Students Call For Queen to Be Killed
- Treasury and Cabinet Office Mandarins Behind Brexit Doom Document
- Charles Grant DID Say Treasury Pushing Government Towards Softer Brexit
- Brexit-Bashing Peers Turn Lords into “Remain Echo-Chamber”
- Corbyn Lies About His Support For Iran
You’re either in front of Guido, or behind…