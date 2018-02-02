Rees-Mogg Protester Identified As Momentum Corbynista

Multiple eyewitnesses say the hooded protester who went nose-to-nose with Jacob Rees-Mogg tonight is a Corbynista, Momentum and Labour supporter. The word on campus is that the hatted protester with red sunglasses seen berating the Mogg in the above video is Josh Connor, a former student at the University of the West of England, where tonight’s disruption took place. Connor was described by eyewitnesses as the protester who was “most vocal and stayed longest.” His social media tells the usual story…

Likes include Jeremy Corbyn, Bristol Momentum Youth, Bristol Labour Party and Filton and Bradley Stoke Constituency Labour Party. Posts include a picture of a pie with the word “corbz” baked into the crust. Another picture shows Ken Loach addressing a Bristol Momentum event. Other pics show a copy of Mao’s Little Red Book being received as birthday present and hammer and sickle with the slogan “eat the rich.” Sadly predictable…