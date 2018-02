@BBCNews a huge amount of (physical) violence at a Jacob Rees Mogg speech in UWE Bristol pic.twitter.com/bfaOqAVwc6 — Chloe (@chloekayex) 2 February 2018

Video shows violent scenes at a student event where Jacob Rees-Mogg is speaking tonight. Rees-Mogg was scheduled to address the Politics and International Relations Society at the University of the West of England, Bristol.



Some unconfirmed reports say the Mogg intervened to stop a fight. Veni, vidi, vici..