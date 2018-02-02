Rees-Mogg Involved in Violent Fracas at Student Event

Video shows violent scenes at a student event where Jacob Rees-Mogg is speaking tonight. Rees-Mogg was scheduled to address the Politics and International Relations Society at the University of the West of England, Bristol.

A student who attended the event told Guido tonight:

“There had been a few threats to the event before on Facebook. There was security brought in for the event. A couple of minutes into Jacob Rees-Mogg’s speech about seven masked protesters came in from the back, some were wearing hoods they started shouting at Rees-Mogg: ‘racist’, ‘bigot’ and ‘how can you work for a fascist government.’ Rees-Mogg tried to speak to them and it quietened down for a bit, security removed some. Then there was a confrontation between a protester and an audience member. Rees-Mogg stepped in to try to separate them and he was pushed. The police were called but didn’t enter the auditorium.”

President of UWE Conservative Society Callum Tucker told Guido:

“I’m disappointed that uninvited individuals wearing balaclavas entered a private event in hostility. He was a gentleman who went to debate and understand them and they didn’t want to listen. Violence has no place in society and freedom of speech should be protected.”

Veni, vidi, vici..

February 2, 2018 at 7:09 pm



Bill Cash, the original Brexiter, tells The Daily Politics he distinguishes…

“…between being in the customs union and a customs union… what a customs union means is something yet to be resolved.”

