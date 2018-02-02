Rees-Mogg Involved in Violent Fracas at Student Event

Video shows violent scenes at a student event where Jacob Rees-Mogg is speaking tonight. Rees-Mogg was scheduled to address the Politics and International Relations Society at the University of the West of England, Bristol.



A student who attended the event told Guido tonight:

“There had been a few threats to the event before on Facebook. There was security brought in for the event. A couple of minutes into Jacob Rees-Mogg’s speech about seven masked protesters came in from the back, some were wearing hoods they started shouting at Rees-Mogg: ‘racist’, ‘bigot’ and ‘how can you work for a fascist government.’ Rees-Mogg tried to speak to them and it quietened down for a bit, security removed some. Then there was a confrontation between a protester and an audience member. Rees-Mogg stepped in to try to separate them and he was pushed. The police were called but didn’t enter the auditorium.”