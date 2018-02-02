Mogg: Either Hammond or Treasury Officials Trying to Frustrate Brexit

1/5 The recording of Charles Grant’s Prospect lunch raises more questions about the Treasury’s behaviour #TreasuryGate — Jacob Rees-Mogg (@Jacob_Rees_Mogg) February 2, 2018

2/5 When Mr. Grant says ‘The Treasury is determined to keep us in the Customs Union’ does he mean the Chancellor or officials? If the Chancellor, it is a breach of collective responsibility, if officials, against their duty to implement Government policy #TreasuryGate — Jacob Rees-Mogg (@Jacob_Rees_Mogg) February 2, 2018

3/5 When Mr. Grant refers to ‘unpublished papers’ on the Customs Union, who commissioned these and authorised him to be told? Again, if officials, improper for them to tell a partisan think-tank leader before most of the Government or Parliament #TreasuryGate — Jacob Rees-Mogg (@Jacob_Rees_Mogg) February 2, 2018

4/5 Mr. Grant refers to private conversations with Treasury officials. Have these been authorised by Ministers or are officials freelancing? #TreasuryGate — Jacob Rees-Mogg (@Jacob_Rees_Mogg) February 2, 2018

5/5 The conclusion must be either the Chancellor or his officials are deliberately trying to frustrate Brexit. Ultimately, Ministers must take responsibility #TreasuryGate — Jacob Rees-Mogg (@Jacob_Rees_Mogg) February 2, 2018

The Mogg has a point here. As Guido pointed out yesterday, Charles Grant of the Centre for European Reform did say that the Treasury is trying to bounce the government into a softer Brexit. That is either a breach of Hammond’s collective responsibility or the civil service’s duty to implement government policy. Isn’t that the more important story?