Westminster voting intention: CON: 42% (+1)

LAB: 42% (-)

LDEM: 6% (-1)

GRN: 3% (+1)

UKIP: 2% (-1) via @YouGov, 28 – 29 Jan — Britain Elects (@britainelects) February 2, 2018

After the month the Tories have had, Labour should really be asking themselves how on earth they aren’t miles ahead…